Searcy County judge arrested on criminal charges

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) — A Searcy County, Arkansas judge was arrested Friday night on criminal charges.

Jim Harness, a resident of Marshall, Arkansas, was charged with criminal mischief – 1st degree property of another value on $500 or less and breaking or entering a building/structure.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says a caller, who identified as the estranged wife if Harness, told authorities he had forced his way into her home in Marshall, Ark. without permission.

Units with the Searcy County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall Police Department responded shortly after 11 p.m. Harness was detained near the home.

Investigators say evidence showed that the front door of the residence was “kicked or forced in,” and was inoperable.

Harness was arrested and transported to the Searcy County Detention Center for booking and processing. The sheriff’s office says an investigation is ongoing.