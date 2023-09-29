SEARCY, Ark. – The city of Searcy will soon open a new Safe Haven Baby Box Friday, making it the 20th location in Arkansas.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a designated area that legally allows a parent to anonymously surrender their child.

The first baby box in Arkansas opened in Benton in 2019, and according to the organization, the first baby in the state was surrendered at the Benton Fire Department in May 2020.

According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Searcy location marks the 168th in the nation. There have been 15 surrenders at the Baby Box so far this year.

In addition to Arkansas, Safe Haven Baby Boxes are available in 11 other states, including Oklahoma, Missouri and Mississippi.

The Searcy Fire Department will hold an event Saturday at 1 p.m. Event speakers will include Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey, fire chief Brian Dunavan and Searcy Police Department chaplain Randall Beaty.

For more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes and locations, visit SHBB.org.