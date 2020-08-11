Searcy High School band adjusts to new guidelines

SEARCY, Ark. – The sound of music is filling the air in Searcy. The Searcy High School band started practice this week. They’re following state guidelines, but it’s making practice challenging.

The cases are open, the instruments are out and the Searcy High School band is now working to play the perfect melody. This year, however, rehearsals require a little more than sheet music and a stand.

“It has been a challenge,” Band Director Tony Luzzi said.

Luzzi schedules his practices based on instruments.

“We have woodwinds for 2 hours, then brass then percussion in the afternoon and percussion gets to rehearse indoors because it does not take air to play their instrument,” Luzzi said.

Students have spaced out a minimum of six feet from each other. Trombones are nine feet, flutes and piccolos are 12 feet.

“That’s what I play. We have to be more distant than others because of the amount of airflow we’re giving out,” Senior Drum Major Alivia Mayes said.

Mayes didn’t expect a new set of rules her final year.0

“It’s an adjustment,” Mayes said.

She said one of the hardest parts is trying to play through a mask.

“It’s harder to breathe so we have to work on getting steady airflow, working with our phrasing,” Mayes said.

Morgan Ripley, a senior who plays the clarinet also says it’s been an adjustment.

“The mask has to have a little slit for us to actually put the mouthpiece in,” Ripley said.

While it’s a learning curve, both Ripley and Mayes say practice makes perfect.

“The more we do it, the better and easier it gets,” Mayes said.

They both would rather adapt and adjust than not play at all.

“It means so much that I get to be the seniors that led all the underclassmen through such a difficult time,” Ripley said.

Things like football games and performances are still up in the air. The band director says while that would be heartbreaking for those seniors, the most important part is still getting together and playing even if it’s in front of an empty stadium.