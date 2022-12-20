SEARCY, Ark. – As schools continue to find ways to close the learning gap from the pandemic, Searcy High School is adding an extra class period to do just that.

It’s called zero hour. Administrators will shave a few minutes off each class to create a 30-minute period at the beginning of the day. Teachers will assign students who are struggling in certain classes to get some targeted instruction during this time.

If students are not assigned, they can volunteer for the courses they think they might need some extra help.

“We just have to make sure that we’re meeting the students where they are and then trying to bridge that gap from where they were to where they need to be before they graduate,” Searcy High School Principal David Landers said.

Along with core subjects, Searcy High School will also offer ACT prep and mental health resources during zero hour. The new schedule rolls out after students get back from Christmas break.