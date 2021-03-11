Searcy Kroger set to close due to poor performance, sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Kroger Delta Division announced they will be closing the Searcy location due to nearly a decade of struggling sales.

The Searcy store located at 1601 E. Race Ave. will close on May 1, 2021.

Victor Smith, president of Kroger Delta Division said the store will close after evalutaing the store’s performance they decided to close the store.

“Every year, we evaluate our stores and their success in the communities they serve,” said Victor

Smith, president, Kroger Delta Division. “Closing a store is a difficult decision that we take very

seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still

upholding our low-price commitment to our customers. Even through a pandemic, our Searcy,

Arkansas store did not perform well and for that reason, we made the decision to close.”

There are 45 employees in both part-time and full time positions at the Searcy Kroger.