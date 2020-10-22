Searcy man arrested after deputies found two kittens burned to death, another injured

SEARCY, Ark. — Deputies responded to a call regarding animal cruelty early Thursday morning where they found two small kittens that had been burned to death, and one had an injury to its tail.

The White County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Blair Street in Searcy and spoke with Lisa Lemons regarding animal cruelty.

Deputies learned that 2 small kittens belonging to the residence had been burned to death and one had an injury to its tail.

Detectives determined Lemon’s husband, Jeremy Lemons, 42, as a suspect. Lemons, who was bonding out of the White County Detention Center on unrelated charges was brought back over to the Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed regarding the dead animals.

He provided a statement of his involvement and was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, class D felonies, and booked into the White County Detention Center.

Lemons is scheduled for his bond arraignment on 10/23/20 at 9:00 am and will appear in White County Circuit Court on December 12, 2020 at 9:00 am.