Searcy man faces human trafficking, other charges

SEARCY, Ark.- A Searcy man is facing a human trafficking charge, after he was originally accused of rape and other charges.

John Ord, 49 of Searcy, was in court Wednesday.

Searcy Police said on June 21 they found more information regarding Ord’s case, which led to the addition of a Trafficking of Persons charge.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Edwards denied a bond decrease for Ord. His bond is set at $200,000.

The Searcy Police Department urges anyone who might have any information regarding John Ord to come forward. The department feels that there might be several of Ord’s victims out there. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the detectives at 501-268-3531 or 501-279-1038.