SEARCY, Ark. — Searcy’s master plan which the city has been gathering feedback on for the last two years now has a price tag. It’s $93 million. Voters will decide whether or not to go forward with it in the Mar. 5 election.

This month, the Searcy city council approved two ordinances people will see on the ballot. One for a 20-year, half-cent sales and use tax primarily for a new community center. The other issue up for vote would allow a $13.9 million bond to be taken and used on an outdoor aquatics center and improvements to Riverside Park. It would be paid for through an existing revenue source, the Advertising & Promotion tax.

Putting a price on these constructions is the next step in two years of community planning. Public meetings, online surveys, and events led to each expense city leaders call an investment.

“This list is extremely long, and there’s really no financial way to accomplish all those things at one time, and so we just tried to identify what are those highest priorities,” Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner stated.

He said every time the community gave feedback, they saw three notable wants. They were a new community center, an outdoor aquatics center and additional park trails.

The existing Carmichael Community Center was built in 1978 and replacing it with something state-of-the-art has an estimated cost of $51 million. The proposal says the center would be built on a 125+ acre site. Features listed would include:

Indoor basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts

Indoor walking trail, climbing wall, and exercise spaces

Community meeting rooms, including maker space, cooking classes, and robotics

Senior center

Community cafe

Outdoor amphitheater

Outdoor trails

The 20-year half-cent increase in sales tax would also fund $19 million in improvements to the Sports Complex which would add five new baseball fields with turf, a new soccer field, an inclusive playground, a veterans’ memorial, Miracle League allocated space and other updates to the existing softball and baseball complex.

Berryhill Park would receive a splash pad, food truck court, and destination playground with $3 million of the sales tax funds. $5 million will go to paved bike trails, including underpasses on Race Street at Berryhill Park and on Beebe Capps Expressway near Harding’s campus. Bike trails would also connect Riverside Park and the new community center.

It would raise Searcy’s current tax to two percent, which is the same as Cabot, Batesville, and other Arkansas towns trying to attract the same people and businesses.

“We need these types of projects to recruit those folks. Those quality-of-life projects matter,” Searcy city planner Richard Stafford stated.

The rest of the master plan is funded through a $13.9 million bond. $10 million is allocated for an outdoor water park adjacent to the existing indoor swim center. The features listed include tower slides, a lazy river, a zero-entry pool, and a shallow-entry play pool.

$5 million from the bond will improve Riverside Park by adding 10 miles of mountain bike trails, an entrance from Highway 13, a pavilion, and a picnic area. Additional parking, restrooms, lighting, and safety features are also accounted for.

Stafford said each feature and improvement between the tax and a $13.9 million bond are interconnected, targeting parks, active transportation, and infrastructure needs.

“A lot of communities might do one phase of these types of plans whereas we tackled all three at once,” Stafford said.

Searcy city leaders are also seeking outside funding. Stafford said a $25 million federal RAISE grant would allow about 19 miles of bike and walking trails to be built around the city.