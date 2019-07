SEARCY, Ark – One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Searcy.

According to police, officers responded to Unity Health Hospital for a battery report around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke with the victim who advised that he was meeting an individual in the area of West Park Ave. and Sowell St. when an altercation occurred.

One suspect was taken into custody.

Searcy Police continue to investigate.