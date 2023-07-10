SEARCY, Ark. – The need for school-provided meals in Searcy continues to grow this summer, breaking a record.

The Searcy School District says it’s doubled the number of meals needed for students over the break.

Monday morning, food nutrition workers were up bright and early packing meals for the week.

“It’s always better to have too much than not enough,” Searcy School District Child Nutrition Manager Eva Boyles said.

Boyles has been with the district for 28 years. By now she says the packing process is like muscle memory, but this summer, she’s working overtime to keep up.

“There’s always been a need. I guess during COVID, it showed even more,” Boyles said.

This week, workers are packing 800 meals for kids in the district.

“Summers past, we probably did 300 or 400 at the most,” said Boyles.

Boyles said the increase puts a lot into perspective and this further proves families are struggling with the rising cost of groceries.

“It’s not just with groceries but with everything,” Boyles said. “Families are just in a bind for food. They have to give somewhere. There’s just a need and you know it, but you don’t realize until you work with it.”

Emotions runs high as these ladies work to make sure no child goes hungry.

“I worry about those kids when we aren’t in school,” Searcy School District Child Nutrition Manager Tara Roberson said. “Christmas break, Spring break, Summer break. I worry because you know that there are kids that come to school and that’s the only meals that they probably get that day.”

What is usually a quiet campus now has a bit of noise, but workers said the extra time is all worth it in the end.

“Oh, it’s not work when you see the smiles on their faces, and the appreciation. It’s not work. This is what we’re here for,” Boyles said.

The school district said they were awarded an extra grant from the state to help pay for the extra meals this summer.

They said it’s a need, as educators, they can’t let go unnoticed.