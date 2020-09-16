Sebastian County investigating car crash that killed two people

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a head-on collision in the 9400 block of Gap Road in rural southwest Sebastian County.

EMS and rural fire first responders responded to the scene of the crash. Two people of one of the cars involved were pronounced dead on the scene.

The names of the people involved are being withheld at this time.

The driver of the other car was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. His medical condition is unknown at this time.