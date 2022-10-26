BRYANT, Ark. – A video from the Bryant Police Department shows an officer is on his way home after a long hospital recuperation.

Bryant police officer Tre Davis was released from the hospital Wednesday after being in a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in late September.

On Sep. 24, Davis and Bryant police officer Tanner Peck were in a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Davis lost control of the car and struck a tree, splitting the car in two.

Following the crash, both officers were rushed to the hospital, with Peck being released a few days later.

Davis was in more serious condition than Tanner and remained in the ICU after the other officer’s release.

After being in the hospital for close to a month, Davis was released from the hospital to the applause of a crowd outside on Wednesday afternoon.