LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of former inmates that spent decades in prison are hosting a community event on Saturday.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Park pavilion on West Markham.

Those in attendance will be able to hear their stories of struggles, faith and the wisdom that grew from it all. There will also be musical guests and speakers.

Event organizer William “Uncle Willie” Graves said it all comes from a place of healing.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community and helping to heal Little Rock and hoping that others will get on the bandwagon with us to help us achieve our goal of reaching our young people.” Graves said.

Good Fellas Barbershop will also be on hand to offer free haircuts.