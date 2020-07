HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A suspect in connection to a homicide in Hot Springs in March was arrested early July 10.

Detectives arrested Alisa Kay Andry, 19, of Hot Springs for the murder of Joshua Severns. Andry is charged with Murder in the 1st Degree (Y Felony) and Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony).

Andry is currently being held in the Garland County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.