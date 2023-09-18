NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A section of the Arkansas River Trail in North Little Rock will be closed Tuesday for repairs.

The section under the Baring Cross Railroad bridge, between the Broadway Bridge and Rockwater Marina, will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon.

North Little Rock officials said that Riverfront Drive and Rockwater Boulevard will be used as a detour during that time.

According to an Arkansas tourist site, the Arkansas River Trail is an 88-mile loop through Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle and Conway.

It also has an additional 15.6-mile loop that runs from the Clinton Presidential Bridge in North Little Rock to the Big Dam Bridge and returns to the Clinton Bridge in Little Rock.