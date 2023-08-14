PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies said that a security guard was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Joe T. Robinson Elementary School.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that the security guard was hit on Highway 10. Officials have not released information on the cause of the crash or the guard’s condition at this time.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials reported that all westbound lanes on Highway 10 are closed. ARDOT officials reported the incident at 7:40 a.m.

Students and staff at Joe T. Robinson Elementary returned to school Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.