Security guard shot outside of Pine Bluff casino Thursday, police still searching for suspects

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff Police are looking for five suspects after a security guard was shot outside the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff Thursday night.

Naea Strong lives in Pine Bluff and is a regular at the casino. On Thursday, her night of wagering turned frightening.

“Just playing the slot machine, and stuff and then it was just boom, boom, boom,” Naea Strong said. “Everybody was just running out of everywhere, like we didn’t know which way to go because it’s like that one exit, so everyone’s stumbling over everything.”

She said it was crowded and everyone was trying to figure out where the gun shots were coming from.

“Just oh my God, go,” Strong said. “I thought something fell, that’s what it sounded like.”

Police said shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday they received a call about a disturbance inside the Saracen Casino Resort.

Security escorted people outside, where police said at least two of the five suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One security guard was shot in the stomach, police said his injuries are not life threatening.

Police said after the shootout the suspects left in a dark color car, possible a newer Nissan Altima.

Management of the casino released a statement Friday

“Saracen Casino Resort is a place for entertainment and somewhere we want people to feel safe. We go to great lengths to ensure that experience through on-site security and various methods of electronic surveillance. ”

Strong said she’s now considering whether she will return to the casino or find a new place to play.

“For that to happen, just out of no where is like I’m kinda of skeptical, that’s why I looked around first before… I don’t even know if ima go in,” Strong said.

No other people at the casino were injured.

In addition to the damage to the wall we showed you earlier, two cars in the parking lot were hit.