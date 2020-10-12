SelfieingforShon started to show support for Texarkana paramedic battling with COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A LifeNet paramedic from Texarkana, Shon Matthews, is battling COVID-19.

His coworkers have started a #SelfieingForShon campaign and are asking people to post a selfie of themselves with that hashtag to show your support.

During Shon’s time representing LifeNet in Washington D.C. at the American Ambulance Association‘s Star of Life event in 2019, he got a reputation for being the “Selfie King”.

It is hoped that not only will his family get to see how many people support Shon through this campaign, but that Shon will also enjoy looking at the Selfies taken when he recovers.