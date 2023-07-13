CONWAY, Ark.- A tractor trailer fire on Interstate 40 Thursday morning has traffic backed up in central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire at mile marker 133.2 between Mayflower and Conway shortly after 9 a.m.

Travelers headed westbound will be impacted, according to ARDOT.

The right lane and shoulder are currently blocked as responders work to put out the fire.

ARDOT has not released the cause of the fire or the condition of the driver. No injuries have been reported through automated ACTIS system.

As of 9:30 a.m., the incident had pushed the traffic back up to Exit 135 over Highway 89.

For more traffic alerts visit, KARK.com/traffic.

