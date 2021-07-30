Semi-truck crash on I-440 in Jacksonville leaves man dead

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A man driving a semi-truck is dead after a crash on Interstate 440 Thursday night in Jacksonville.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the driver hit a barrier on the interstate, with the crash causing a fire that delayed traffic for several hours.

Investigators say the roads were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

#BREAKING: Cell phone video shows flames shooting feet into the air moments after the semi-truck caught on fire. ARDOT reports road closure happened around 11pm (video courtesy: Heather Anderson). #ARNews #ARtraffic https://t.co/GuR3kZwREB pic.twitter.com/CxN2SoLK6d — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 30, 2021

The identity of the driver is unknown, and authorities said the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.

The scene was cleared and traffic was open for the Friday morning commute.