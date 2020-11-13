Senator Tom Cotton honors Helena-West Helena police officer killed in the line of duty

Following the arrest of two suspects in the murder of Helena-West Helena Police Officer Travis Wallace, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement:
“Officer Travis Wallace tragically lost his life protecting his fellow citizens from dangerous criminals. Although he was taken too early from this earth in a despicable act of cowardice, we will all forever remember his brave service. Pray for his family, his fellow officers, and the community of Helena-West Helena.”
