Services Available to Arkansas’ Veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas PBS will air a special program that could be a live saver for some of Arkansas’ men and women who have served our country.

The show called Arkansan’s Ask-Veterans focuses on assisting Veterans with healthcare, housing, jobs, and family issues.

It will also talk about services available to the growing number of Veterans considering suicide in this Covid era.

Fox16’s Donna Terrell will host the show. Watch Thursday night at 7 on Arkansas PBS

LATEST POSTS: