Services scheduled for Pine Bluff officer killed in the line of duty

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Services have been scheduled for a Pine Bluff police officer who was killed Monday.
A prayer and unity walk in honor of Detective Kevin Collins will be Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the steps of Pine Bluff City Hall. Officials ask participants to wear masks and say social distancing will be enforced.
The viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at New Life Church in Pine Bluff.
The celebration of life will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
