Settlement reached in church sex abuse case, victims share experiences

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock agreed to a settlement with five men who claimed they were sexually abused by a priest.

” It is a debilitating feeling and this has gone on for 45 years,” says one victim.

He is one of several who says as a boy he endured repeated sexual abuse at the hands of Father John J. McDaniel.

“I call that man a Satan.”

It happened at Our Lady of Holy Souls in Hillcrest in the early 1970’s.

That victim was not alone. Another victim of McDaniel’s writing “I’m the young boy whose life was changed by an evil man, a man that was supposed to help me. He was supposed to be a priestly man. A man with a white collar. We called him father.”

That victim recalling McDaniel telling him that “he was a horrible, evil kid. No one would ever love him, God hates him, he would never have any friends and that this was their secret.”

The first victim saying that once Fr. McDaniel went into his classroom and discounted his credibility in front of his peers. “He pointed at me and told the teacher don’t ever believe anything that boy says or tells you. You cannot trust anything he says.”

Both were also subjected to sexual acts.

“They were never the same after that,” says Attorney Josh Gillispie, who handled the case. “Something was permanently broken in them after these experiences.”

Recently a settlement was reached where the Diocese of Little Rock agreed to compensate the victims for the child sex abuse claims. Gillispie believes this is the first time in Arkansas the diocese has paid a settlement, but he says while the compensation is significant for the state, it wasn’t as it should have been because of the statute of limitations.

“Until Arkansas changes, it’s outdated statute of limitations for child sex abuse claims the diocese is never going to truly do right by them,” says Gillispie.

For decades both victims thought they were alone. They chose to share their stories so others know they are not alone.

Fr. John McDaniel died in 1974. Both victims say they have managed to hold onto their faith, but hope to see a reform in the way the Diocese handles this type of abuse.

The Diocese of Little Rock issued this statement: