Seven Arkansas communities receive water and wastewater project funding

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $2,422,683.37 for water and wastewater projects serving more than 2,786 people in seven Arkansas communities on November 18, 2020. The projects are as follows:
- The Beaver Dam Drainage District in Greene and Randolph Counties received a $1,030,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for restoration of the existing drainage system which benefits 15,120 acres of agricultural land in the two counties.
- The City of Dover in Pope County received a $375,000 loan with principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund. These project funds will be used to conduct a sanitary sewer evaluation survey of the existing collection system and to develop a prioritized plan for rehabilitation, repairs, and replacement of the system. This project will benefit 588 sewer customers.
- The Wright-Pastoria Water Association in Jefferson County received a $356,460 loan from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to replace the existing water meters with an upgraded drive-by meter system. The new meters will log customer data in a more efficient manner and will reduce the operational costs of the Association. The Wright-Pastoria Water Association also received an increase in funding of $64,650 on an existing loan. The customer base for the Association is 444.
- The City of Turrell in Crittenden County received a $114,040 grant from the Water Sewer & Solid Waste Fund to replace outdated water meters, a master meter, and an ultrasonic meter on the force main for the City for Jericho. Turrell has approximately 186 sewer customers.
- The City of Hampton in Calhoun County received $56,650 in additional funding on an existing loan. The customer base for the project is 568.
- The City of Fifty-Six in Stone County received $22,351 in additional emergency funding. The City of Fifty-Six has a customer base of 230.
More information about the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/
