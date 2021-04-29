Seven Jacksonville High School male teachers all first-time dads at the same time

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A unique group of Jacksonville High School male teachers all have one thing in common. They’re turning to each other for advice on how to adapt to new changes in their lives.

Jacksonville High School is home of the Titans and a new crew of male teachers known affectionally as the Diaper Dads.

“Everybody’s having babies,” said chemistry teacher Marquavious Webb.

Not just one, or two or three, but seven male teachers are dads for the first time, all at the same time.

“Definitely not planned,” said math teacher Alec Ramirez. “It was definitely a surprise for us, but it was a welcome surprise.”

The flock of fathers now a movement at JHS all started by coach Matt Boeving.

“Whenever I find out that one of our teachers or coaches, oh man, hey you’re in the Diaper Dad group now,” Boeving said.

“I’m getting advice, they’re like a support group,” said medical teacher Ryan Collins. “We’re always yelling down the hallway, ‘Diaper Dads!’ and it kinda just hypes us up a little bit.”

While the diaper dads learn from one another, there’s deeper lessons here for their students.

“And showing how enthusiastic I am to be a part of the diaper dads, that baby’s life,” Boeving said.

The men are actively involving their students in their new-dad journeys, as many of their scholars come from single-parent homes.

“You know, some of the kids that we interact with everyday need that kind of male role model in their life,” Ramirez said.

Seven dads, nailing the parenting thing. And modeling to their students how to be good men.

The Diapers Dads are using this opportunity to encourage their students to wait until the time is right to have a baby.

They say they’re teaching their students about responsibility and the excitement that should come along with bringing a new life into the world.