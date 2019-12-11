Seventh flu death reported in Arkansas for 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The flu report for the week that ended Dec. 7 shows a seventh flu death in the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report on Wednesday afternoon.

State health officials say the most recent flu death was in the 25-44 age group.

Click here to see the full report.

