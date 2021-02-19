Several cities without water or under boil water order after winter storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Several cities across the state are either without water or are under a boil water order Friday after the winter storms.

Mayflower has been without water since 11 p.m. Thursday. The city’s water tanks are nearly empty after its water system’s main pipe was busted and was unable to refill them.

City officials hope the tank will be full Friday morning to turn the water back on and test for leaks.

Officials warn the water may be turned off again shortly after that.

City officials say if you still have water, you need to boil it before you drink it.

Mayor Randy Holland issued the following statement Thursday night:

“This week’s winter weather event has caused an unusual strain on the Mayflower Water system. Our water supplier has been supplying an adequate volume of water. The issue is that the demand on our water system is greater than the rate the tanks can refill. Leaking pipes within the water district have added to this increased demand. Our plan is to shut off all City water tonight (2/18) so we can refill the water tank. Friday morning, if the tank is full, then water service will be turned back on so we can test for leaks. I appreciate everyone’s help and patience during this unprecedented time, especially your conservation and conservative use of water. I also would like to thank the Mayflower Water Department staff, led by Department Head Raymond Arnold, for their hard work to solve this problem, Community Water for supplying the water we need and Conway Corp for their emergency assistance. Again, I thank you for your patience.” Randy Holland, Mayor of Mayflower

Some people in Benton have also been without water.

A city-wide boil water notice has been issued due to continued low or no pressure.

Benton Utilities say water samples will be taken across the service area and tested by the Arkansas Department of Health before the boil order is released.

The following Arkansas water systems are under a boil water order, according to ADH:

Arkansas City Waterworks entire system due to a pump malfunction

Benton Waterworks for all services South and East of Interstate 30 due to a main break

Bee Branch Water for customers along and off of Hwy 92 South of Ranch Road due to a water line break

Stephens Waterworks entire system due to a water line break

DeValls Bluff Waterworks entire system due to a treatment upset/interruption

Corning Waterworks entire system due to a main break

Briarcliff Waterworks entire system due to a main break

Pine Bluff is also having water issues.

Officials say the city still has water, but it’s very low pressure.

Mayor Shirley Washington posted the following on her Instagram:

In the post, Washington says Liberty Utilities will not be shutting off the water.

City officials ask everyone to not fill bathtubs, jugs or any other receptacles with water because that will cause the water pressure to drop even more.

Central Arkansas Water is asking customers to look out for water leaks.

The utility company has been responding to water main breaks across its system for several days.

The company believes there may be leaks or breaks somewhere in downtown Little Rock or downtown North Little Rock.

If you see a leak, call the emergency line at 501-377-1239 so crews can get out there and repair it.

Water companies across the state are asking customers to conserve water.

You can help by checking your pipes for leaks and if you see water running where it shouldn’t, contact your water provider. You can also help by avoiding taking showers, doing the dishes or washing laundry.