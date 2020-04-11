Severe Weather Likely Easter Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday Morning Update – A significant severe weather outbreak is likely for parts of the South Easter Sunday, including Arkansas. The greatest threat is for South and Southeast Arkansas where the Storm Prediction Center indicates a Moderate Risk ( 4 on a scale of 1-5 ) for severe storms. Though the threat has also increased across the state with much of central Arkansas in an Enhanced Risk (3 on a scale of 1-5) and north, northwest and west Arkansas in a Slight Risk (2 on a scale of 1-5). Pay close attention to the forecast as we go through the weekend.

As a low pressure system moves over the area, showers and even thunderstorms will develop. Some of those thunderstorms will be capable of becoming strong to severe.

While the greatest potential for severe weather (red area) will remain to the southeast, there is a threat for Arkansas as well, including the risk of strong to violent tornadoes. The Northern extent of the significant tornado threat will be determined by how far North a warm front gets on Sunday. If the front gets farther North, there will be a greater severe threat for Central Arkansas.

The main ingredients are forecast to come together Sunday for a widespread severe weather event on Sunday as a strengthening area of low pressure moves along a front. Very warm, unstable Gulf air will move Northward with strong jet stream winds aloft, creating an environment primed for severe storms.

Heavy rainfall of 2-3″ could lead to some flash flooding in southern Arkansas. Large hail and damaging wind are both possible along with the potential to see some strong tornadoes.

The Arkansas Storm Team is watching this very closely. Updates to this page will be made several times throughout the day. You can also watch the latest forecast video HERE.

Pay close attention to the forecast and be prepared to take action on Sunday. Now is the time to make a severe weather safety plan and know where to go when warnings are issued Sunday. For more information about how to do that, click and read “Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes.”