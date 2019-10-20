Severe Storms Possible in Arkansas Sunday Night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe storms will be possible in Arkansas late Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front swings into the state.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has outlined two severe risk areas in Arkansas for Sunday night and Monday morning.

Sunday night, the main area of concern will be in west Arkansas where there is a 15% chance of isolated severe storms. A 5% chance of an isolated severe storm extends to almost all of central Arkansas, including the city of Little Rock.

Monday morning, the severe risk zone shifts farther southeast as the line of storms associated with the cold front will be pushing out of the state.

Any storms that turn severe Sunday night may threaten strong, damaging winds or isolated tornadoes. By Monday, the storm threat becomes more-so a damaging wind scenario.

Flash flooding is not expected as this cold front will be moving quickly, however any individualized cells that form ahead of the main line could drop heavier rainfall totals than the half inch to one inch predicted above.

The threat for severe weather in Arkansas Monday should end by the afternoon as the cold front exits the state, leaving cooler, drier conditions behind it.