Severe Storms Possible Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather will be possible across the state of Arkansas Saturday as a cold front enters the state from the west.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe storms – meaning there is a 5% chance for isolated severe storms. The main threat with any storms that do turn severe will be strong, damaging winds.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning, but the more active weather arrive Saturday afternoon in west Arkansas. It will likely move into central Arkansas late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The storms will exit the state by the middle of Sunday morning.

To view the full forecast in detail for the next 7 days, click here.