Severe Weather Chance Sunday, Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has outlined a risk for severe weather both Sunday and Monday in Arkansas.

A MARGINAL (5%) RISK has been drawn out for much of the state Sunday evening as isolated severe storms remain possible.

Strong damaging winds of 60 mph and quarter sized hail will be the main threats with any stronger storm that develops.

These storm threats remain the same for Monday’s severe weather potential too, though the SPC has outlined a slightly higher risk for parts of central and west Arkansas.

A SLIGHT (15%) RISK for severe storms covers the western two thirds of Arkansas. Meanwhile, a MARGINAL (5%) RISK covers the eastern third of the state.

Late Sunday into Monday morning, and Monday evening into Tuesday morning, multiple complexes of thunderstorms are forecast to enter from the northwest, with the primary hazards including damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding.

Here is what the radar may look like, according to our forecast models:

The Arkansas Storm Team will be on standby, ready to activate should a life-threatening situation occur. Stay weather aware overnight and throughout the day Monday. Download our AST Weather App to track the radar and receive severe alerts on mobile devices.

To watch the latest detailed forecast, click here.