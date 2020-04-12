Severe Weather Likely Today, Easter Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three rounds of storms will affect Arkansas Sunday. As of 6 AM, Wave 1 has cleared Central Arkansas. It was a round of loud, but non-severe storms that rolled through before sunrise with heavy rain and frequent lightning. It also contained some small hail and occasional gusty winds. Now, attention turns to the next two waves.

WAVE 2–

TIMING: 9 AM- 4 PM

THREATS: Storms will form along a warm front lifting into Arkansas from Texas and Louisiana around 9 AM.

These storms will carry with them the threat of hail, some damaging wind and threat for weak tornadoes. These storms will lift along the warm front to the NNE from South and SW AR at 9 AM to North Central AR by Noon.

Behind this initial line of storms Central AR should be overtaken by widespread rain and thunderstorms that should be non-severe. However, in South AR (below US Hwy 270) severe storms capable of tornadoes, damaging wind and hail will move ENE through South AR from Noon to 4 PM. If tornadoes occur with these storms, they may be significant, EF-2 or stronger.

South & SE Arkansas will have the highest potential of tornadoes with this wave, Wave 2.

WAVE 3–

TIMING: 5 PM- 11 PM

THREATS: The core of the low-pressure system driving Sunday’s severe weather will begin to move through the state. Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. NWA may see some damaging wind and hail with this third and final wave. While the tornado threat may be lower with Wave 3, it still will exist.



Storms will first move into SW AR around 5 PM with Wave 3. There will be a tornado, damaging wind and hail threat with these storms.

By 7 PM these storms will be in Central Arkansas and Central South Arkansas with a tornado, damaging wind, and hail threat. Around this time NWA will have a threat of hail and heavy rain.

Around 9 PM the storms in Central AR should have cleared out, but the Arkansas Storm Team will still be watching for possible storm development in South AR where a tornado threat and damaging wind threat will remain. North Arkansas may be seeing heavy rain with a small hail threat.

Then, thankfully, by 11 PM all severe storms are expected to be out of the state. However, rain and thunderstorms producing heavy rain may continue across North AR.

Here are the probabilistic breakdowns of each severe weather phenomena.

Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point.

Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of EF2 – EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point.

Probability of one inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point.

Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of two inch diameter hail or larger within 25 miles of a point.

Probability of damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 50 knots or higher within 25 miles of a point.

Hatched Area: 10% or greater probability of wind gusts 65 knots or greater within 25 miles of a point.

Stay Weather Aware all day. The Arkansas Storm Team is ready to hit on-line and on-air all day. You can watch the most recent WebCast Here.