Severe Weather to Strike South Again Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday AM Update– A major outbreak of severe weather is possible for parts of the South again this Sunday. Severe storms, including the risk of strong to violent tornadoes will be possible across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, where the Storm Prediction Center now indicates a Moderate Risk area. This rates a 4 on a scale of 1 to 5. The main tornado threat will stay South of Arkansas, however, some strong to severe storms may still be possible for parts of the State.

A couple round of showers and some storms are likely for Arkansas with this approaching system. The first round came late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The next round will come around 2 p.m. and end by 10 p.m.

An area of low pressure will be moving along a front to our south. The warm air will stay suppressed to our south, keeping the higher severe threat mainly south and southeast of Arkansas.

The main concern Sunday will be some hail and possibly some strong wind gusts. This is not going to be a repeat of the widespread winds that came through last weekend. The threat for tornadoes will be mainly near and south of the front, keeping the risk for Arkansas low. If the front moves a little farther North, that will increase the threat for severe storms over south Arkansas, so we are still watching the situation carefully.

Make sure to watch the latest forecast video as well. You can find that HERE.