Sevier County teen gets over 200 license plates after grandmother’s Facebook post goes viral

LOCKESBURG, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenage boy in west Arkansas gets a pleasant surprise after his grandmother made a viral post on Facebook, asking the public to help get license plates for her grandson.

Jack Currence is a 13-year-old Lockesburg, Arkansas resident and saves his money to buy license plates from flea markets. Currence told his grandmother, Betty Currence, he wanted a license plate from every state for Christmas. He wrote her a list with all 50 states in alphabetical order.

“We went on this trip to the beach and I saw a New York license plate and it looked really cool, so I decided to play a game where we find license plates, I found 44,” said Jack.

Before the viral post was made, Jack thought he only had 26, but within a week’s time grandmother had over 100 license plates at her front door.

“I was on a mission to try to help Jack out with his collection,” said Betty.

On Wednesday morning, the family gifted him with more than 220 License plates. Full of excitement, Jack was very eager to see what his new collection looks like.

Betty says the family received a response from every state, except Washington D.C. but they suspect one is in the mail.

“They’ve just reached out from all over the country it is just unbelievable. Just thank you. Everybody has done for jack and our family to help him achieve his dream,” said Betty.