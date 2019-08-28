Sexual assault charges filed against Conway man, officials say case involves juvenile girls

CONWAY, Ark. – A local man is behind bars after the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) investigates a reported rape.

Jeffery Horton, 38, is jailed on two charges of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree.

The FCSO started its investigation into Horton after getting a February report from an Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigator.

Deputies worked with the ASP investigator and interviewed two juvenile girls they say were known to Horton.

The completed investigation was turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office, which then found enough evidence to issue a warrant for Horton’s arrest.

Early Wednesday morning, Horton turned himself in at the Faulkner County Jail.