Sexual assault reported at UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A sexual assault investigation is underway at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

A campus alert that was issued around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday contained this information:

UAMSPD ALERT: SEXUAL ASSAULT JUST OCCURRED ON CAMPUS. SUSPECT: BLACK MALE, 5’8, 150LBS, DARK JACKET /WHITE STRIPES, JEANS & GRAY BEANIE. IF SEEN CALL PD 6867777-

On Wednesday afternoon, the UAMS chancellor sent this email to staff:

Dear Team UAMS,

I want to make you aware of a disturbing incident. At 3:50 a.m. today, UAMS Police received a report of a suspected assault on a patient in a patient room. Someone impersonating a hospital employee reportedly entered the patient’s room and groped the patient under the pretense of doing an examination. After the person left the room, the patient alerted nursing staff. The suspect left UAMS. The incident is under investigation.

UAMS Police ask that we remind all employees and students to be aware of your surroundings. Always wear your UAMS badge while on campus. If you see someone without a badge in a restricted area, stop and question them. Please report any suspicious behavior to UAMS Police at 501-686-7777.

The safety and security of our patients, employees, students and visitors is our top priority. Thank you for your help and support.

Sincerely,

Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA

UAMS Chancellor