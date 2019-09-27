Shakira and J-Lo to headline 2020 Superbowl Halftime show

MIAMI, FL. — It’s official Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been chosen to co-headline the 2020 Pepsi Superbowl Halftime Show.
The announcement was made today by representatives from the NFL, Pepsi and ROC Nation.
Both performers also took to social media to share the news.
Shakira and Lopez were huge hits in the 1990’s when they released several songs and albums in both English and Spanish.
Pepsi described the upcoming show as an “Incredible performance for the ages.”
Superbowl 55 kicks off on February 2nd, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.