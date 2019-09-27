Shakira and J-Lo to headline 2020 Superbowl Halftime show

This combination photo shows actress-singer Jennifer Lopez performing at the Directv Super Saturday Night in Minneapolis on Feb. 3, 2018, left, and Shakira performing at Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 10, 2018. The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, that Lopez and Shakira will perform at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Michael Zorn, left, Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

MIAMI, FL. — It’s official Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been chosen to co-headline the 2020 Pepsi Superbowl Halftime Show.

The announcement was made today by representatives from the NFL, Pepsi and ROC Nation.

Both performers also took to social media to share the news.

Shakira and Lopez were huge hits in the 1990’s when they released several songs and albums in both English and Spanish.

Pepsi described the upcoming show as an “Incredible performance for the ages.”

Superbowl 55 kicks off on February 2nd, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.