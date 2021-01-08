Shannon Hills police faced with challenges after COVID-19 breakout

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. — After half of their officers contracted COVID-19, the Shannon Hills police department is sharing their story.

The chief himself tested positive but has now recovered and he spoke exclusively with KARK 4 about it.

The shannon hills police department is small, but they had to adjust quickly after having 5 of their 9 officers on staff contract COVID-19.

Regardless of the challenges they’ve faced, officers with the Shannon Hills Police Department say they’re standing by the duty to protect and serve.

After one person didn’t feel well, it took a domino effect on others.

At that point Chief Spears decided to have the entire department get tested.

The chief himself tested positive.

Spears hopes by being transparent, others will take this virus seriously.

“The virus is real, please wear your mask, do social distancing and just think of others when you go out and about.” says chief Allen Spears

During that time, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to help answer calls.

Chief Spears says they had no complaints and things are now back to normal — everyone has recovered.

He says they also have more PPE, that they’re using and following all CDC guidelines.