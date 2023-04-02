ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance announced in a Facebook post that they will be sending their Disaster Response Team on Monday to the Central Arkansas area to assist in the tornado relief and recovery efforts. The team is expected to return to Northwest Arkansas on April 6 or 7.

To register to assist in the relief efforts with SDIA, fill out their volunteer registration form. A list of required and recommended gear can be found here.

If you want to help but are unable to travel with the team, you can donate here. Donations will be used to purchase tarps, nails and other supplies needed, as well as fuel for chainsaws and vehicles.