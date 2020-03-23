Sheridan couple goes viral after community throws special gender reveal celebration

SHERIDAN, Ark. — A local couple is getting national attention now after now after showing how folks in the Sheridan community are supporting them and their community is supporting them and their new baby despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We went to the front porch and all of a sudden you could just hear horns honking,” Mom Jennifer Sanders said.

A pleasant surprise on Sixth Street in Sheridan for the soon to be parents Jennifer and Dustin Sanders.

“They all came around the corner, it was kinda like a parade,” Sanders said

A celebration station came past their house Saturday after they were forced to move their gender reveal online because of the coronavirus.

“We put the iPad up in the kitchen and stood in front of and shot the cannons and it was pink,” father Dustin Sanders said. “Everything was super emotional.”

This is an emotional moment for the Sanders.

“Heartbreak, after heartbreak after heartbreak.. with our baby situation,” Dustin Sanders said.

It’s been a long road for them to get to this day.

In the past they’ve struggled to have children but that all changed this year.

“We’re going to call her Maddie Grace,” the Sanders said.

Sanders took a video of the moment cars came driving down the road celebrating them and it went viral on both Facebook and Twitter.

“We’ve prayed and prayed that she would spread the love of Jesus more than us, looking at that,” Dustin Sanders said. “2 million people have watched that. She’s already spreading so much hope.”

So everyone here in Sheridan is excited for Maddie. She’s expected to be here late September.