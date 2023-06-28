SHERIDAN, Ark. – A happy follow-up to a story FOX 16 News first brought you more than two years ago.

Haley Chandler, now 12 years old, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in 2021, called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

FOX 16 News reporter Claire Kreuz introduced viewers to Chandler back when she was diagnosed when her class presented her with a book full of encouragement as she underwent treatment.

Chandler is now cancer free and celebrating with a she-shed thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“This is proof that God works miracles, and we have our kiddo,” Chandler’s mom, Amanda said.

The foundation surprised Chandler with the she-shed this week after local businesses Calpine Company and Pactiv Evergreen stepped up to sponsor it.

Chandler said a she-shed is a place to get away, do arts and crafts and have friends over to hang out.

After a few hard years of treatment, and being away from friends, this is exactly what she wanted as she gets back to normalcy. She added that the surprise of the she-shed, and all who came to congratulate her, was a reminder of everyone who supported her over this long journey of having cancer.

“It’s really nice because it shows that they care for me,” Chandler said.

Chandler is now more than a year cancer-free. Though her family said she has several years ahead of her with scans and doctor visits, they are just grateful she is here and has a new place to play in.

“It was a rollercoaster,” her dad, Michael said. “Everybody wants a healthy kid nobody wants to face that. She was strong and struggled through it.”