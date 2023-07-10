SHERIDAN, Ark. – Police in Sheridan are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Sheridan Police Department said the shooting was reported at the Sheridan Heights Estates complex located in the 600 block of South Eagle Street.

Officials with the Sheridan Police Department confirmed that when officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound and they were transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, SPD officers said that as they approached the suspect’s apartment, they discovered a fire.

Officers said that once the fire was suppressed, they located the suspect, as well as a deceased person.

Grant County rescue confirms there has been a shooting at the Sheridan Heights Estates Apartments. We are working to get more details. @KARK4News @FOX16News #ARnews pic.twitter.com/WZfMOD4vmK — Rylie Birdwell (@BirdwellRylie) July 10, 2023

Teams with the Arkansas State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Search & Rescue are also on the scene of this incident to assist in the response. Fire crews could be seen at the complex, but it is unclear at this time as to whether or not there was a fire involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.