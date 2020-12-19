Sheridan School District and community volunteers provide Christmas break meals for 1,300 children

SHERIDAN, Ark.- The Sheridan School District distributed boxes of groceries on Thursday to more than 1,300 children in the community to ensure they would have healthy meals over Christmas Break. Those meals will provide up to 38,000 meals over the two-week break.

“To put that in perspective,” said Lauren Goins, Sheridan’s director of communications, “we ordered so much food to distribute that we did not even have enough room to store it all. Our Dining Services Director Tiffany Reed convinced our two major vendors, Highland Dairy and Sysco, to leave their temperature-controlled delivery trucks with us so we could store their products until we could distribute the food.”

The high school cafeteria was even used as storage space for canned goods over the week.

Families in the community had to option to either pick up the groceries or have them delivered. The families that chose to pick them up were greeted by Santa Claus handing out candy to children in the drive-thru. Those who had them delivered were greeted by district administrators, staff, and volunteers from local churches.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in this way,” said Superintendent Jerrod Williams. “This was a huge undertaking. I’m thankful to our dining services department and volunteers from our local churches who were eager to make this happen.”



Funding for the Christmas Break meals was made possible by waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow for students to be fed on non-instructional days within the school calendar. Through these waivers, the district also provided more than 13,000 meals during Thanksgiving Break and 106,000 during the summer months.

