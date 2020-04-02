Sheriff: Body of woman who disappeared in 2018 found in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO., Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff, the body of Wanda Gill, 54, has been found.

Gill was reported missing in April 2018.

DEVELOPING: The Montgomery County Sheriff tells me the remains of Wanda Gill,54, were found. She was reported missing back in April of 2018. During the investigation, Gill’s husband Joe took his own life. I’m headed to Mount Ida to talk about the case. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/gIbn6qevZP — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) April 2, 2020

According to MonticelloLive, investigators found Gill’s car at a hotel in Lake Village in July 2018. This is also where her husband reportedly committed suicide.

Gill’s son was taken in for questioning at the time, but was later released.

If anyone has information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 870-867-3151.