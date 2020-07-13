Sherwood bike memorial removed due to state law

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The “ghost bike” a white bike painted and decorated in memory of John Mundell was removed and the family is not happy.

Mundells widow, Kimberly tells us she received a letter from AR-DOT saying the bike must be removed because state law does not allow memorials on highway right of ways.

It came just days before the one year anniversary of his hit and run death.

Kimberly tells us the memorial was a place she could go and remember her husband, but it didn’t just serve as a reminder for her.

“Its more than just a memorial for us it’s a reminder to the community reminder for us…something tragic here happened a person died but also more importantly than that just share the roadways with cyclist.” said Kimberly Mundell, victims wife

Kimberly also told us that when they were removing it yesterday the detective who worked the case came out to help.