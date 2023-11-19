SHERWOOD, Ark. – The Ridge Church in Sherwood is thankful for their community’s response to Operation Thanksgiving.

The church was able to provide holiday meal packages for hundreds of people Sunday afternoon rom their location on Jacksonville Cato Road.

Earlier in the month a post about the giveaway was shared over 200 times so the church family stepped up alongside the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to fill the community’s need.

“Just because food has become so expensive regular working-class people, to do something special, are needing to come in and get assistance,” Mitchell Meckfessel, worship leader and youth pastor of the church said.

The church said that one in five children in Arkansas and one in six adults face hunger in their daily lives.