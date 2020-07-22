Sherwood City Council to consider making section of Highway 107 memorial mile for bicyclist killed

SHERWOOD, Ark.- The Sherwood City Council will consider asking the Arkansas Department of Transportation to designate a section of Highway 107 the John D. Mundell Memorial Mile.

Kimberly Mundell, John Mundell’s wife, posted on her Facebook page, “Words cannot express how grateful and humbled I am for the Sherwood City Council to consider the attached resolution during its regular meeting next Monday!”

John Mundell was hit while on his bicycle on Highway 107 on July 18, 2019. He died on July 22, 2019.

You can see the City of Sherwood’s resolution below.

According to the resolution, the John D. Mundell Memorial Mile will be from the intersection of Highway 107 and Brockington Road and one mile south.

The City of Sherwood would be responsible for all costs and responsibilities as required by ARDOT

According to the resolution, the city wants to remember John Mundell and educate people to be mindful of all legal users of the street system, especially bicyclists.

