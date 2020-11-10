Sherwood Mayor announces new Police Chief

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Jeff Hagar, 50, has been named by Sherwood Mayor Virginia Young as the future Chief of the Sherwood Police Department. That appointment will become effective January 29, 2021, just after the retirement of current Chief James Bedwell.

“It is an honor to be replacing such a fine man and leader as Chief James Bedwell. I intend to continue where he left off, providing professional and dedicated service to the citizens of Sherwood, the finest City in the State of Arkansas,” said Hagar.

Capt. Hagar, who currently serves as the commander of the administrative division, has been with the Sherwood Police Department since January 1997. In his current role, he oversees criminal investigations, training, internal affairs, C.O.P.P.S., special operations, the honor guard, and more.

According to a press release, Hagar has worked up through the ranks in various divisions of the police department from patrolman to one of two current captains for the department and previously commanded the patrol division, the other arm of the police department.

Hagar also simultaneously served in the 189th Security Forces Squadron of the Arkansas Air National Guard from 1990 until 2019 and retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, all while rising through leadership with the Sherwood Police Department.

Mayor Young pointed toward that dual leadership in the military and with the Sherwood Police Department in the reasoning behind the hiring decision.

“Jeff Hagar is the ideal candidate for Chief,” said Young. “Over the years, he has shown integrity, leadership, and devotion to our police department. As an F.B.I. Academy graduate and with his experience in Security Forces for the military, coupled with his growth throughout the years in the Sherwood Police Department, I have complete confidence that he will fulfill the demands of his new role.”

Hagar currently resides outside city limits, but is currently transitioning toward living in Sherwood.

