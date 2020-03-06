Sherwood medical marijuana dispensary holds ribbon-cutting on March 9

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Another medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in Central Arkansas.

Natural Relief is at 3107. E. Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood.

“We are a locally owned medical marijuana dispensary providing high quality products to patients. Our goal is to be the most transparent, efficient, and qualified dispensary in the state. This is Cannabis Done Right,” reads a post on the dispensary’s Facebook page.

A ribbon cutting hosted by the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce for the new dispensary is set for Monday morning (March 9) at 11:30.